Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

