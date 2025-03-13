AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.45. 3,127,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,855,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.62.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

