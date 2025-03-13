Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.86 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.56 ($0.60). Approximately 78,156,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 21,937,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).

Assura Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.85.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

