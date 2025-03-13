Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,915,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,268,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AOT

Ascot Resources Trading Up 23.8 %

About Ascot Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.