Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th.

Aritzia stock opened at C$52.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$73.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 7,200 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$493,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

