Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 2,598,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

