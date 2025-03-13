ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of ARCB opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $70.96 and a 1-year high of $153.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

