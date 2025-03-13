Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 90,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 512,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 984,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 621,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

