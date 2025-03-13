Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Posts Earnings Results

Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptamer Group had a negative return on equity of 205.63% and a negative net margin of 343.95%.

APTA opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.52. Aptamer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.

Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

