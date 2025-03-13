AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.1% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 131.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,871 shares of company stock worth $111,401,882 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.28.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

