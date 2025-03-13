Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stake Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLU. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 165,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSLU opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.96.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

