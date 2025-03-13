Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.11. 5,876,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,895,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Applied Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 240,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 273,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

