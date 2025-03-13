Appaloosa LP Purchases 1,843,158 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 15.6% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,004,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.