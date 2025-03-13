Appaloosa LP Purchases 102,909 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,909 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 2.0% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $128,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,521,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,618 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 614,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,748,000.

Baidu Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

