Appaloosa LP Has $372.25 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Appaloosa LP grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 5.8% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $372,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.