ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

VEEV stock opened at $233.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

