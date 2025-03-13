ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $95.94 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 391,951.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215,051 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 3.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $95,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,972,667. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.