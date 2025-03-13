ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Cuts Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654,220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $92,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $108,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $624.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.