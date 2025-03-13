Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,789. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 3.38. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.