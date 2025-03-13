Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 43,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

