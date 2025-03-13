Anish Patel Sells 6,667 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,766.40. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $146,207.31.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $524,706.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. FMR LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199,692 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 290,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

