ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $60,860.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 153.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,670,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

