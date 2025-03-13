Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %
CZR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,303. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Stock Average Calculator
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.