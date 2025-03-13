Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CZR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,303. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

