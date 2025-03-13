Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT at $128.50

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.06. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.