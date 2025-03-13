Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $3.75

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Alector has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Analysts expect that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

