Amundi Sells 900 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Amundi decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

