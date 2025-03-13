Amundi Sells 117,357 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,357 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EG opened at $348.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

