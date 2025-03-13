Amundi Reduces Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Amundi reduced its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,651 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Solventum were worth $46,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Solventum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

SOLV stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

