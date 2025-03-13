Amundi Has $34.24 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amundi increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $34,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $279.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.