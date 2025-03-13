Amundi Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amundi reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $41,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 30.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $123.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

