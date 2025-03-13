Amundi Buys 51,885 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amundi boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $42,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $307.09 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day moving average is $359.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

