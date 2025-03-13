Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Amundi grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 58,176.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700,543 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $39,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $1,459,060. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

