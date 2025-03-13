Amundi Acquires 110,838 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 345.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.66 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,308.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

