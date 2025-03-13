Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $480.61 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.54.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

