Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

COLD opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,255,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 885,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.