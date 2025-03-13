American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) versus i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Financial Comparison

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for i-80 Gold and American International Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 0 1 2.67 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 452.84%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than American International Ventures.

This table compares i-80 Gold and American International Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million 5.26 -$65.20 million ($0.36) -1.76 American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

i-80 Gold beats American International Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

