American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 249272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 462,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,704,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 426,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

