American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 39,664,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,438,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.