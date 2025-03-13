AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 90,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. AlTi Global has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

