AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.
AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 90,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. AlTi Global has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.99.
About AlTi Global
