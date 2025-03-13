AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.
AlTi Global Price Performance
Shares of ALTI opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73.
