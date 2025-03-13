AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Shares of ALTI opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

