AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 131.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 231.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 137,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

