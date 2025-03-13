AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $251.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

