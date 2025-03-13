AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.
In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
