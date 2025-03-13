AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 2,017.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 716,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

About Premier Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

