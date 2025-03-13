AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 7,818 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 216.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 102,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.5 %

TWST stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $254,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,945. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

