AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 4,382 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 300.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Employers by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIG stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile



Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

