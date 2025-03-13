AlphaQuest LLC Invests $502,000 in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

