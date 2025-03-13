AlphaQuest LLC Has $565,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 242.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

