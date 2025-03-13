AlphaQuest LLC Has $542,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $17,220,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 106,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $313.49 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average is $346.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

