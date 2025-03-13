AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Amundi raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $124.07 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

